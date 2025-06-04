Watch CBS News
Air quality concerns remain in Twin Cities, but smoke should clear Wednesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 4, 2025
Air quality will continue to improve in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

An air quality alert remains in place through noon due to Canadian wildfire smoke, with parts of the metro and southeastern Minnesota still in the unhealthy category. Central, western and northern Minnesota have improved to the moderate or good category.

While the air quality will remain degraded early, things will improve later in the day under sunny skies and seasonable temps.

Thursday will be mostly dry and pleasant, though increasing clouds will arrive late ahead of a system on Friday. That system will bring scattered showers and a few storms, but no widespread soaking is expected.

The weekend looks cooler, with on-and-off rain chances. 

