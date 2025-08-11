Watch CBS News
All of Minnesota remains under air quality alert Monday

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 11, 2025
An air quality alert remains in effect for the entire state of Minnesota on Monday.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted the alert, which is set to expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The northern half of the state will likely see the worst air quality.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the smoke should begin dispersing from west to east Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s, with dew points dipping slightly. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring much lower humidity, with highs in the low 80s.

Northern Minnesota could be in for some storms Tuesday night, while the Twin Cities' next best chance for rain is Wednesday.

The humidity returns Thursday, along with more storm chances.

