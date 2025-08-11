All of Minnesota remains under air quality alert Monday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 11, 2025

An air quality alert remains in effect for the entire state of Minnesota on Monday.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted the alert, which is set to expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The northern half of the state will likely see the worst air quality.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the smoke should begin dispersing from west to east Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s, with dew points dipping slightly. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring much lower humidity, with highs in the low 80s.

Northern Minnesota could be in for some storms Tuesday night, while the Twin Cities' next best chance for rain is Wednesday.

The humidity returns Thursday, along with more storm chances.