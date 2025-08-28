Minnesota beats Buffalo 23-10 in opener as Drake Lindsey passes for 290 yards, 2 TDs in debut

Drake Lindsey passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns in his debut and Darius Taylor rushed for 141 yards on 30 carries to help Minnesota wear down Buffalo 23-10 in their season opener on Thursday night.

Jameson Geers had four catches for 38 yards and a score and redshirt freshman Jalen Smith jogged into the end zone with a wide-open 60-yard reception that broke the game open early in the fourth quarter.

New defensive coordinator Danny Collins had his group flying all over the field, as the Gophers stifled Bulls senior Al-Jay Henderson, a1 ,000-yard rusher last season, to 25 yards on 11 attempts. Ta'Quan Roberson, in his first start at quarterback after transferring from Kansas State, went 12 for 20 for 107 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Victor Snow.

Lindsey, a redshirt freshman from Arkansas, finished 19 for 35 with one interception in the second quarter that was simply bad luck.

Geers ran a crossing route into Mitchell Gonser's zone, when the linebacker delivered a hockey-style check that leveled the fifth-year tight end. Lindsey threw to where he expected Geers to be, and when his foot went airborne while his back hit the ground, the ball hit the top of it and bounced straight into Gonser's arms. Taylor tracked him down to save a touchdown and limit him to a 54-yard return.

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) runs with the ball while being defended by Buffalo Bulls cornerback Keontez Bradley (9) during the college football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Minnesota Golden Gophers on August 28th, 2025, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brady Denaburg made all three of his field goal tries and two extra points in his first game for the Gophers after transferring from Syracuse, taking the edge off three stalled drives inside the 20-yard line. Another red-zone possession ended with a stuffed tush-push run by Geers on fourth-and-1 at the 11.

Buffalo: The Bulls have most of their starting defense back from a team that went 9-4 in coach Pete Lembo's first season, and this group will clearly cause some stress for quarterbacks in the MAC. Linebacker Red Murdock had a sack among his 16 tackles for the Bulls.

Minnesota: The Gophers soft-launched their two-way deployment of sophomore safety Koi Perich, who took a handful of snaps on offense and caught Lindsey's first pass for 12 yards. Perich, a second-team preseason AP All-America pick, had two tackles on defense and four fair catches on punts with one 18-yard return.

Buffalo plays at home on Sept. 6 against Saint Francis, the Pennsylvania university in its final season in the FCS before it drops down to the NCAA Division III level in 2026.

On Sept. 6, Minnesota hosts FCS foe Northwestern State, which took a 20-game losing streak into this season.