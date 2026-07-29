Minnesota Vikings training camp offers plenty of intrigue, with QB battle the focus

The Minnesota Vikings have reported to training camp, ready to sharpen their skills, study their playbooks and fight for roster spots.

With a new general manager, a quarterback competition and fresh faces all over the depth chart, there's plenty of intrigue on and off the field in Eagan.

Here are the major storylines to follow during the Vikings' 2026 training camp.

What will the quarterback battle look like?

The Vikings have not indicated that either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy has the edge in the QB competition so far. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said they will both take reps with the first and second teams.

"I know we'll be thorough, I know both guys will feel like they've got an opportunity to compete and they both know — and everybody on our team knows — we're going to do what's best to give us the best possible chance to be a really good football team this year," O'Connell said.

O'Connell and new general manager Nolan Teasley were both asked about Murray at a news conference before the start of camp. The head coach praised his accuracy, while Teasley talked about Murray's ability to both "operate on schedule" and extend the play.

Even O'Connell's description of what he's looking for in a quarterback didn't betray his personal pick.

"We want an elevator at the quarterback position, and in many ways doing that in this system is kind of a do-your-job mentality, which is running the show, throwing completions and just showing the ability to execute our offense with comfort," he said.

Though he declined to reveal it, O'Connell said there is "absolutely a date in mind" for when he'll announce the starter.

"We want to be thorough, we want to be comprehensive with this, but at the same time, I think it's important when we feel good about a decision as a group and when we're ready to move forward, it'll be good to do that so we can prepare that player for the season, but also give our team and our players clarity of exactly the direction we're going," O'Connell said.

Teasley said the decision will be up to the coaching staff, but he hopes to provide some perspective.

How will O'Connell tweak the offense?

Regardless of who wins the QB job, we're likely to see some new wrinkles in O'Connell's offense. Aside from getting whoever's throwing passes comfortable, the No. 1 priority has to be finding ways to get Justin Jefferson the ball.

Jefferson, 27, is coming off the weakest season of his career, thanks in large part to poor quarterback play. He barely cracked 1,000 yards and scored only two touchdowns. The league's best receiver continues to be the focal point of opposing defenses' game plans, so O'Connell needs to flex every playcalling muscle to open things up for the Vikings' best weapon.

The run game needs work, too. In O'Connell's four seasons as head coach, the Vikings have yet to field a consistently impressive rushing attack. With a solidified offensive line and two capable runners in Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, could this be the year the ground game proves as successful as the air attack?

When will rookie first-rounder Caleb Banks see the field?

The Vikings drafted Banks, an ultra-athletic defensive tackle, with the 18th overall pick in April. Banks played just three games for Florida in his final college season because of a foot injury, then fractured the same foot right before the NFL Combine in February.

Banks said the second injury was "just a little freak accident" and "everything's good going forward." Rob Brzezinski, who ran the draft for the Vikings while serving as interim GM, said the team feels "very good about where Caleb will be when it's time to go to training camp."

If the Vikings are banking on Banks to make an impact early in his rookie season, they'll likely want him to see significant action during training camp. They haven't yet publicly announced a plan for the rookie's ramp-up.

Will Harrison Smith return?

Smith got a farewell fit for a legend in the Vikings' final game last season, but he has yet to officially announce his retirement. The Vikings, too, have left the door open for the veteran safety to return to the roster. Is it possible he's hoping to avoid the wear and tear of training camp and plans to sign just before the season? Is he holding out to see how the Vikings perform, potentially planning to sign during the stretch in hopes of giving the team a boost before or during the playoffs?

The Vikings have serviceable, if not spectacular, safeties in place, so they're not desperate to sign Smith. But the Vikings' legend showed last year he can still contribute, even if he is not close to the player he was at his peak.

Is Dallas Turner due for a breakout?

Turner is stepping into a full-time role after serving as a rotational pass rusher for the first two years of his career. With Jonathan Greenard traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings are betting on Turner becoming their No. 1 rusher.

The 23-year-old had eight sacks and 15 QB hits last season while playing 66% of defensive snaps. Training camp will give the team and fans a first look at how he handles the starting role. He'll have Andrew Van Ginkel, one of the league's best No. 2 pass rushers, as well as a revamped interior defensive line to aid in his development.

Training camp schedule

Saturday, Aug. 1, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 3, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 4, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 5, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 7, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 8, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 9, 5 - 11 p.m. (Practice at 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 13, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 17, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 19, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 20, noon - 5 p.m. (Practice at 2:30 p.m.)

The Vikings have a full list of events and activities, as well as other information about visiting training camp, on their website.