Only one Minnesota Viking makes CBS Sports' top 100 NFL players for 2026

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has released his annual list of the 100 best players in the NFL, and only one Minnesota Viking made the 2026 edition. You can probably guess who it is.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed at No. 8 — the second-highest pass catcher behind Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, though Prisco notes Jefferson "remains the most talented receiver in the game."

"He was hurt by poor quarterback play last year," Prisco wrote. "Kyler Murray should help his numbers this year."

Indeed, Jefferson posted career lows in yards (1,048) and touchdowns (two) last season, despite playing all 17 games. Jefferson was No. 5 on Prisco's 2025 list, so the down season didn't drop his stock all that much.

The Vikings saw three different quarterbacks start games last year — J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer — and none of them impressed.

Murray and McCarthy are now competing for the starting job. Jefferson has said publicly he supports both QBs, but at this point in their careers, Murray is clearly the more talented option, even if McCarthy carries tantalizing but intangible potential. The Vikings aren't likely to name a starter until the preseason, though if one of the passers clearly separates himself during training camp, it could happen earlier.

Vikings kick off camp Aug. 1, and their first preseason game is Aug. 15 on the road against the New York Giants.

Note: The video above originally aired June 9, 2026.