Minnesota Vikings sign 4 picks from 2023 NFL Draft

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings on Friday announced the signings of four 2023 NFL Draft picks.

According to the team, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (third round), safety Jay Ward (fourth round), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (fifth round) and quarterback Jaren Hall (fifth round) are now signed to rookie contracts.

RELATED: Meet the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 draft class

Blackmon is expected to fight for a starting position in the Viking's defensive secondary.

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: USC Trojans defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) celebrates during the Pac-12 Championship football game between Utah Utes and USC Trojans on December 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The team has yet to sign its first-round pick, wide receiver Jordan Addison.

RELATED: Vikings' 2023 season schedule released: Here are the main takeaways

On Thursday, the NFL released the 2023 season schedule. The Vikings open the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.