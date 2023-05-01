Watch CBS News
Vikings

Meet the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 draft class

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Meet the Vikings' 2023 draft class
Meet the Vikings' 2023 draft class 01:01

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and while the Vikings didn't add a ton of new players, they drafted some contributors at premium positions.

Meet the entire 2023 draft class below.

WR Jordan Addison, USC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Arizona State at USC
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) looks on during the college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans on October 1, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Round 1, pick 23
  • Measurables: 5'11", 173 lbs
  • Key stats: 100 catches, 1593 yards, 17 TDs his sophomore year at Pitt; transferred to USC for junior year; 59 catches, 875 yards and 8 TDs at USC
  • Awards: Biletnikoff Award (2021), first-team All-American (2021), first-team All-Pac-12 (2022)
  • Highlights:

READ MORE: Vikings' 1st-round pick WR Jordan Addison excited to get to work, learn from Justin Jefferson

CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: USC Trojans defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) celebrates during the Pac-12 Championship football game between Utah Utes and USC Trojans on December 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Round 3, pick 102
  • Measurables: 5'11", 178 lbs
  • Key stats: 5 career interceptions, 3 in his senior year at USC; 66 tackles and 12 passes defended in 2022
  • Awards: Third-team All-American (2022)
  • Highlights: 

READ MORE: Vikings select CB Mekhi Blackmon in third round with 102nd pick

S Jay Ward, LSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 04 TaxAct Texas Bowl - Kansas State v LSU
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 04: Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) is hit hard by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) at the end of a second half pass reception during the Texas Bowl game between the Kansas State Wildcats and LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2022 in Houston, TX. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Round 4, pick 134
  • Measurables: 6'1", 188 lbs
  • Key stats: 6 career interceptions, 162 tackles
  • Highlights:

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 LSU at Florida
GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: LSU Tigers defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators on October 15, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Round 5, pick 141
  • Measurables: 6'3", 305 lbs
  • Key stats: 4 sacks in three years from the interior, 97 total tackles
  • Highlights:

READ MORE: Vikings go for versatility on defense and add QB Jaren Hall

QB Jaren Hall, BYU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 BYU at Boise State
BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 5: Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw a pass during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Boise State Broncos on November 5, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Round 5, pick 164
  • Measurables: 6'0", 207 lbs
  • Key stats: In two years as starting QB, totaled 5,754 passing yards, 51 TDs and 11 INTs, also ran for 657 yards and 6 TDs
  • Awards: Independent Offensive Player of the Year, Independent Quarterback of the Year
  • Highlights:

RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 WKU at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, AL - OCTOBER 17: UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) carries the ball for a first half touchdown in the game between UAB Blazers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on October 17, 2020 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Round 7, pick 222
  • Measurables: 5'10", 209 lbs
  • Key stats: 3,523 rushing yards and 36 TDs in three years at UAB
  • Awards: Third-team All-American (2022), Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year
  • Highlights:

First published on May 1, 2023 / 7:39 AM

