Meet the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 draft class
MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and while the Vikings didn't add a ton of new players, they drafted some contributors at premium positions.
Meet the entire 2023 draft class below.
WR Jordan Addison, USC
- Round 1, pick 23
- Measurables: 5'11", 173 lbs
- Key stats: 100 catches, 1593 yards, 17 TDs his sophomore year at Pitt; transferred to USC for junior year; 59 catches, 875 yards and 8 TDs at USC
- Awards: Biletnikoff Award (2021), first-team All-American (2021), first-team All-Pac-12 (2022)
- Highlights:
READ MORE: Vikings' 1st-round pick WR Jordan Addison excited to get to work, learn from Justin Jefferson
CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC
- Round 3, pick 102
- Measurables: 5'11", 178 lbs
- Key stats: 5 career interceptions, 3 in his senior year at USC; 66 tackles and 12 passes defended in 2022
- Awards: Third-team All-American (2022)
- Highlights:
READ MORE: Vikings select CB Mekhi Blackmon in third round with 102nd pick
S Jay Ward, LSU
- Round 4, pick 134
- Measurables: 6'1", 188 lbs
- Key stats: 6 career interceptions, 162 tackles
- Highlights:
DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- Round 5, pick 141
- Measurables: 6'3", 305 lbs
- Key stats: 4 sacks in three years from the interior, 97 total tackles
- Highlights:
READ MORE: Vikings go for versatility on defense and add QB Jaren Hall
QB Jaren Hall, BYU
- Round 5, pick 164
- Measurables: 6'0", 207 lbs
- Key stats: In two years as starting QB, totaled 5,754 passing yards, 51 TDs and 11 INTs, also ran for 657 yards and 6 TDs
- Awards: Independent Offensive Player of the Year, Independent Quarterback of the Year
- Highlights:
RB DeWayne McBride, UAB
- Round 7, pick 222
- Measurables: 5'10", 209 lbs
- Key stats: 3,523 rushing yards and 36 TDs in three years at UAB
- Awards: Third-team All-American (2022), Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year
- Highlights:
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.