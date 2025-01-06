Here's every team the Minnesota Vikings will play next season

MINNEAPOLIS — With a playoff matchup next week, the Minnesota Vikings' season is still very much alive. But for those who wish to look forward, we now know who they'll be playing next season.

The end of the regular season solidified the Vikings' 2025 opponents. In addition to their NFC North opponents, the Vikings will play the entirety of the AFC North and NFC East. The three remaining opponents were chosen based on where they finished in their respective divisions.

Here's the full lineup:

Home:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Away:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Aside from the divisional opponents, there are three repeat games from this season: the Giants, Falcons and Seahawks. The Vikings went 3-0 against those teams this year.

The full schedule has not yet been released.

The Vikings finished the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record, second-best in the NFC, though they earned only a wild card spot in the playoffs after losing a division-sealing game to the Lions in Week 18. They'll play the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round.

Next year will be the team's fourth under head coach Kevin O'Connell, who is 34-17 through the first three.