Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings to play in NFL's first-ever regular season game in Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are set to play in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Ireland this coming fall.

Earlier this year, the Steelers were announced as the designated team for the Ireland game and it's now been announced that the game will be played on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin, which is the largest sporting arena in Ireland.

When it was first announced earlier this year, Steelers President Art Rooney II said the opportunity for the team to play in Ireland is special because of his family's Irish history and for the chance to play in front of "the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland.

NFL expands its international footprint to include Ireland

The NFL's addition of playing in Ireland expands its international footprint, which this season will also include games in London, Berlin, Madrid, and São Paulo.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the NFL's first international game of the season in Week 1 at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The opponent has yet to be revealed.

The Minnesota Vikings will be playing two international games this coming season, with a Week 5 contest against the Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, following their game against the Steelers in Ireland in Week 4.

In Week 6, the New York Jets and Denver Broncos will also square off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The NFL's final London game of the season is scheduled for Week 7 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to play at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, in Week 10.

Finally, in Week 11, the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will play at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.