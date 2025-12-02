Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy free of concussion symptoms, set to start vs. Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to return to the starting lineup against the Washington Commanders this weekend after missing a game while in the league's concussion protocol.

"He's symptom-free and now the last phase I believe of the protocol is just he needs to just have a full practice day, and that should come on Wednesday," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "I think just having that Wednesday will allow him to have a normal, full week and likely be able to go in as our starter on Sunday."

McCarthy reported symptoms following the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers and subsequently entered the protocol. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer started in his stead against the Seattle Seahawks, going 19/30 for 126 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in a 26-0 loss.

It's not a stretch to say McCarthy will be playing for his job over the remainder of the season. He's missed 23 of 29 games in his career due to injury, and in the six he has started, he has looked overmatched. He'll need to impress over the last five games — or at least show more flashes than he has so far — or the Vikings may be looking for a new quarterback in 2026.

If he's to have a renaissance, the Commanders are the perfect team against which to do so. Washington's defense ranks 28th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed. They've given up the second-most passing yards and fifth-most passing touchdowns.

Minnesota went into the Seahawks game down two offensive linemen (left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Donovan Jackson) and lost a third (center Ryan Kelly) during the game. O'Connell indicated Monday all three have a chance to return against the Commanders.

The Vikings technically have not been eliminated from the playoffs yet, though the New York Times' playoff simulator gives them less than a 1% chance of making it.