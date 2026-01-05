Minnesota Vikings home and away opponents for 2026 regular season released

The Minnesota Vikings now know the teams they'll be playing during the 2026 regular season.

The National Football League announced each team's complete list of opponents on Monday, one day after the Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-3. Minnesota finished the 2025 season third in the NFC North with a 9-8 record.

The Vikings will battle all teams from the AFC East and NFC South, the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, along with their six divisional games against the NFC North.

Here's a look at the team's home and road opponents.

Home opponents:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts

Road opponents:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

The team's full schedule, including playing dates and times, will be released in the spring, the NFL said.

Next season will mark Kevin O'Connell's fifth as head coach for the Vikings. He's compiled a 43-25 record in 68 games with the team.

Minnesota will have the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The Vikings said they've selected from that spot three times in franchise history, selecting defensive back Dewayne Washington in 1994, defensive end Erasmus James in 2005 and center Garrett Bradbury in 2019.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Dec. 18, 2025.