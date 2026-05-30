Minnesota Vikings reportedly hire Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley as general manager

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with Seattle Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as their GM, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who cited his own sources, said Saturday. The Vikings have yet to confirm the move.

The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January after four seasons as the franchise's GM. Adofo-Mensah made several splashy free-agent signings during his tenure, particularly on the defensive side (Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman, among others). But his drafting, especially in the first round, was debilitating for the team. Only wide receiver Jordan Addison was a proven hit, though last year's pick, guard Donovan Jackson, has shown promise.

It's perhaps no surprise, then, that the Vikings decided to move on from Adofo-Mensah three months before this year's draft. What was startling to some, though, was the decision to forestall the permanent GM search until after the draft. In the interim, ownership handed the duties to longtime personnel executive Rob Brzezinski. Whether Brzezinski is a better drafter than his predecessor won't be clear for some time, but the players picked and public comments show a philosophy emphasizing high upside and team fit.

Brzezinski spent little in free agency, grabbing quarterback Kyler Murray for peanuts, re-signing several depth players and adding swing tackle Ryan Van Demark. He made the cost-cutting moves of releasing defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, then trading Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the team still has plenty of talent across the roster, it will be reliant on rookies and unproven veterans at several positions next season.

One of the new GM's primary responsibilities will be navigating the Vikings' future at the quarterback position. Murray will compete with J.J. McCarthy, last year's inconsistent, young starter. McCarthy was Adofo-Mensah's biggest swing as GM — he traded up one pick to draft him in the top 10, then seemingly prioritized his development over continuity with Sam Darnold after a 14-win season. Darnold chose the Seattle Seahawks in free agency and won a Super Bowl in his first season there.

If neither Murray nor McCarthy has the juice to lead the Vikings, the new GM will face their tallest task in their first true offseason: finding a franchise quarterback.

The above video originally aired on May 15.