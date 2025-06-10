Minnesota Vikings extend TE Josh Oliver

How many games will the Vikings win this season?

The Minnesota Vikings announced a contract extension Tuesday for Josh Oliver, the team's No. 2 tight end whose size and strength make him a premier blocker in both the running and passing game.

The Vikings said it's a three-year extension for Oliver, but did not disclose the financial details.

Though Oliver logged career highs in yards (258) and touchdowns (three) last season, his main job in the Vikings' offense is blocking while No. 1 tight end T.J. Hockenson handles the big plays through the air. Still, Oliver's size makes him a red zone threat and he's good for a rumbling, stumbling gain a couple of times a year.

The Vikings signed Oliver as a free agent in 2023. Last season, with Hockenson out for the first few games of the season due to injury, he played 56% of offensive snaps, a career high. He also contributed on special teams.

After Hockenson and Oliver, the Vikings have sixth-round rookie Gavin Bartholomew on the roster, along with undrafted rookies Bryson Nesbit and Ben Yurosek. They also signed free agent Giovanni Ricci on Tuesday.

Oliver and the rest of the tight ends will be catching passes from second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, on whom the Vikings are pinning their hopes for a franchise passer.