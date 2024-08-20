Stephon Gilmore feeling "pretty good" after first practice with Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — He does turn 34 years old next month, but the Vikings' signing of Stephon Gilmore might be their biggest defensive free agent inking in recent memory.

Gilmore arrived fresh for his first practice in purple on Monday.

"I feel pretty good right now," he said. "Just trying to keep getting better every day. That's the main thing."

Gilmore spent the 2023 season playing for the Dallas Cowboys, recording a career-high 68 tackles. He has been weighing his options. Gilmore had multiple teams apply for his services during this preseason. The Vikings' bid was most appealing.

"I know it was competitive," said Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell. "A lot of teams may be checking in on him and figuring out if they could potentially add him to their team. We wanted to make sure he knew what this opportunity would be. Not only on the field, but I think he's got an unbelievable opportunity to impact our team."

Gilmore says he picked the Vikings because of how they treat their players.

"From the training room to the weight room. All of that is top-notch. So that's one of the reasons I picked here," he said.

Gilmore reunites with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who he worked with in New England in 2019 when Gilmore earned the Defensive Player of the Year award.

"Offenses are really scared to go against his defense," said Gilmore. "So I know his disguise is pretty good. Always had a good defense no matter where he went. I'm just trying to be part of that."

It's unlikely Gilmore will play in the final preseason game, but he's been around — and one of the best around for over a decade. The Vikings hope a Hall of Fame career isn't over yet.

"Anytime I step between those lines I try to go hard," said Gilmore. "Just to show people I still got it. Just keep proving it. Every year you gotta put the previous year behind you and prove it every year."