J.J. McCarthy will miss 2024 season after successful meniscus surgery, Minnesota Vikings say

MINNEAPOLIS — First-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss his entire rookie season after having a procedure to repair his meniscus Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced.

"As crushed as I am for our team and the excitement that we had in our building and our fanbase felt the same way, especially after seeeing him perform really well the other day at U.S. Bank Stadium, I'm the most crushed for J.J.," O'Connell said. "But as our fans either have already come to find out or will in the future, this guy is so motivated and so dialed in. As excited as I was to draft him, he's confirmed everything that I hoped to see."

McCarthy's injury required a full repair, the team said. Head coach Kevin O'Connell previously said they wouldn't know the severity of his injury until the procedure happened.

The coach said McCarthy's development will continue, but it will look different than initially planned. He doesn't expect the injury to have long-term impacts on the 21-year-old QB.

"Our fanbase and everyone should just be excited about the fact that we've got our young franchise quarterback, I believe, in the building," O'Connell said. "And now it's about the unique aspect of contiuning a very critical development process for him, where maybe the physical reps aren't going to be there in the short-term, but this is going to be a small bump in the road."

The rookie was injured sometime during Saturday's preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders, during which he went 11/17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in April out of Michigan. Veteran Sam Darnold was already expected to enter this season as the starter, but Wednesday's announcement seals the job for him.

"Our football team has been and will continue to be excited about Sam Darnold and what he's been able to bring," O'Connell said.

Nick Mullens will serve as Darnold's backup. Second-year passer Jaren Hall is also on the roster.