Vikings sign guard Dalton Risner, giving vulnerable offensive line a boost

Only 11% of NFL teams who start 0-2 make it to the playoffs

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed former Denver guard Dalton Risner on Tuesday to try to shore up what has been a problematic position for several seasons.

Risner visited the Vikings for a workout during training camp. Drafted in the second round out of Kansas State in 2019, Risner started 62 games in four years for the Broncos. He became a free agent and had been unsigned.

Dalton Risner #66 of the Denver Broncos looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

To make room on the active roster, the Vikings placed tackle Oli Udoh on injured reserve with a torn quadriceps tendon he suffered in the team's most recent game at Philadelphia.

The Vikings (0-2) are last in the NFL in rushing yards and third worst in the league with an average of 2.65 yards per attempt. Center Garrett Bradbury was sidelined by a back injury in the season opener. Right guard Ed Ingram has struggled often since winning the job as a rookie last season.

"I do have a lot of confidence in our guys, but clearly we've got to do something a little bit differently and really focus on how to run the football better," coach Kevin O'Connell said after the loss to the Eagles.

It's not known yet what role Risner will play, if any, when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.