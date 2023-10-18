Vikings place OLB Marcus Davenport on IR, RB Kene Nwangwu heads to active roster
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings' pass rush depth has taken a hit with the team placing outside linebacker Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.
On Wednesday, the Vikings announced several roster moves, including the 27-year-old pass rusher's move to IR.
Davenport has been struggling with injuries this season and only truly became a factor in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Despite limited action, he's notched two sacks and seven tackles. He was injured in the victory over the Bears Sunday, appearing to hurt his ankle.
There is a bit of good news, however. The team also announced Wednesday that running back Kene Nwangwu, who was considered one of the NFL's best kick returners last season, has been activated to the 53-man roster. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in 2022.
Furthermore, Vikings' wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been designated to return from injured reserve. He'll now return to practice. By most accounts, Nailor had a good training camp before going down with an injury.
Meanwhile, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains on IR where he will stay until at least mid-November. He injured his hamstring in the Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Vikings (2-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football.
