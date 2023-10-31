Minnesota Vikings send guard Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars in reported trade

MINNEAPOLIS — After earlier adding another quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings reportedly have made another move ahead of the trade deadline, sending former starting guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the deal. According to Rapoport, the Vikings are getting a third-day draft pick back.

The #Vikings are trading standout guard Ezra Cleveland to the #Jaguars, per me, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo. One of the better young players at his position, Cleveland moves on to beef up another O-line in exchange for a third-day draft pick. pic.twitter.com/uTItO1ECnE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

The Vikings drafted Cleveland in the second round of the 2020 draft and he's started 49 games for them since then. He was inactive with injury the past two weeks and replaced by midseason signing Dalton Risner.

Cleveland's rookie contract is up after this season.

Jacksonville's offensive line coach Phil Rauscher served the same role in Minnesota for Cleveland's first two seasons.

Also on Tuesday, the Vikings traded for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs. He gives them another option in the aftermath of Kirk Cousins' Achilles injury.