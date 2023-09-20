Report: Vikings trade for Rams' RB Cam Akers

Only 11% of NFL teams who start 0-2 make it to the playoffs

Only 11% of NFL teams who start 0-2 make it to the playoffs

Only 11% of NFL teams who start 0-2 make it to the playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings picked up Rams' RB Cam Akers on Wednesday.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell worked with Akers during his time in Los Angeles, and wanted to work with him again, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Trade: Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d79HmNT00u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

In return, the Vikings are swapping 2026 draft picks.

Akers played at Florida State, and was a second-round draft pick for the Rams in 2020.