Report: Vikings trade for Rams' RB Cam Akers

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings picked up Rams' RB Cam Akers on Wednesday.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell worked with Akers during his time in Los Angeles, and wanted to work with him again, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

In return, the Vikings are swapping 2026 draft picks.

Akers played at Florida State, and was a second-round draft pick for the Rams in 2020.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 5:48 PM

