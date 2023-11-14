Vikings place linebacker Jordan Hicks on injured reserve

EAGAN, MINN. — The Vikings placed linebacker Jordan Hicks on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hicks, 31, is in his second season with the Vikings.

He got injured in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. Hicks had surgery at a local hospital after the game due to swelling in his leg.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Brian Flores addressed Hicks' injury.

"Thoughts and prayers with him. Obviously, a big loss to us as a team, defensively, as a captain, as a leader on the team," Flores said.

#Vikings have placed LB Jordan Hicks on IR.



RB Myles Gaskin has been signed to the practice squad and DL Michael Dogbe has been released from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/hOHqvhbw8T — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 14, 2023

Flores said he went to the hospital to visit Hicks, who was in "good spirits" and "raring to get back out there." Flores added that he believes Hicks was playing at a Pro Bowl level before the injury — and younger players will need to step up in his absence.

Flores said Hicks "just got out" of the hospital and that they have been texting back and forth. "Excited to get him back as soon as possible."

Hicks is a leader on the defense and relays Flores' defensive play calls to the other players.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said rookie Ivan Pace Jr. would take over those duties.

Per NFL rules, Hicks can stay on the injured reserve as long as he needs to, be he must miss at least four games.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me the past few days and for all of your continued prayers. The surgery was a huge success and I’m grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who treated me. Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon! pic.twitter.com/QlbzI56K0v — Jordan Hicks (@JordanHicks) November 14, 2023

The earliest he could return is week 16 against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings (6-4) travel to Denver to face the Broncos (4-5) on Sunday at 7:20 p.m.