Minnesota veterans protest outside GOP offices as potential government shutdown looms

The Senate voted Friday to advance a Republican-led stopgap measure to keep the government funded ahead of a midnight deadline, following days of consternation from Senate Democrats over an uncomfortable choice — to allow the GOP bill to pass or let the government shut down.

In a 62 to 38 vote, 10 Democrats joined with all but one Republican to move forward on the measure in a key step toward passage. The Friday afternoon vote ended debate, and after reaching a time agreement, the vote on final passage is expected later in the evening.

Minnesota senators Tina Smith (D) and Amy Klobuchar (D) did not follow their leader's vote, however, and opposed ending debate.

"I support the thirty-day short-term extension to keep the government open to complete bipartisan negotiations on the actual budget," Klobuchar said Friday. "I will not support the partisan proposal in part because it does not include Minnesota infrastructure projects, undercuts medical care and research, and makes major changes to reduce veterans' health care, including for those exposed to burn pits."

The vote came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer initially signaled that his caucus would fight back against the partisan measure to keep the government funded through September. But instead he reluctantly pledged on Thursday to advance it, delivering one of the Democratic votes necessary to propel it to passage. He warned of the larger threat a shutdown would pose for the American people.

"For sure, the Republican bill is a terrible option," the New York Democrat said, calling the bill "deeply partisan" and urging that "it doesn't address far too many of this country's needs. But I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option."

On Tuesday, the House passed the measure, which increases defense spending while decreasing non-defense spending below 2024 levels. Republicans have praised additional funding in the measure for programs like nutrition assistance for women, infants and children, while Democrats have railed against cuts to medical research and housing programs — and more than $1 billion in cuts to D.C.'s local government spending.

Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, a leading Republican, called the Continuing Resolution (CR) "responsible" and said it would "keep the government open and working for the American people."

MN Veterans Protest Outside GOP Offices in Edina

Avoiding a government shutdown means no furloughed employees, delayed paychecks or suspension of government services, however a group of Minnesota veterans staged a protest on Friday over actions by the Trump administration aimed at cutting the size and scope of the federal government, including the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I think it's important for veterans to show we're everywhere," Keith Elinson, a retired Navy commander from Eagan, told WCCO News. "The firing of people, without cause. The cutting off of funds to organizations that provide aid. The GOP and Trump's stance towards Russia and Ukraine.

Rick Engh, a Vietnam veteran from Plymouth, wore his uniform to the protest; he said it was the first time he's worn it in 50 years.

"My daughter said that if I could still fit it to it, I should. I am proud of this," he quipped. "I'm a veteran. I'm proud of it, and yet I can be opposed to Trump and what he's doing."