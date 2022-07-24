Watch CBS News
Minnesota United unbeaten in 6, beats Dynamo 2-1 on Hlongwane goal

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS/AP

HOUSTON — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal, and Minnesota United extended its unbeaten streak to six by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on on Saturday night.

Hlongwane' scored in the 72nd minute to put United (10-8-4) ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal.

Minnesota has five wins and a draw since a 2-1 defeat at Miami on June 25.

United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane, in first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo's (7-11-4) goal was scored by Fafà Picault.

The Dynamo outshot United 22-9, with four shots on goal compared to three by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair saved three of the four shots he faced for United. Steve Clark saved one of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United hosting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit the Philadelphia Union.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 11:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

