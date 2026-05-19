Minnesota United trying to shake consecutive one-goal losses ahead of midseason break

Back at practice, the Minnesota United are trying to shake consecutive, disappointing one-goal losses.

Defensive issues have been illuminated.

"We're not as structured before we go and press," said manager Cameron Knowles. "I think our best moments are where we got a good defending shape and we build pressure from there. There were just a couple moments (against New England) where we're not all on the same page with going and then you end up being a little bit late and then the next guy's a little bit late and then within that, guys get left on an island a little bit."

A World Cup year means a lot of different things to a lot of different people in the soccer community. For the MLS, it means there is a two-month break in the middle of the season.

The Minnesota United have one more game left before the hiatus starts.

"We love rewarding our fans," said veteran defender Michael Boxall. "They've been amazing with us every single game. So, I think, first and foremost for them, and just to keep us in touch with the teams near the top. As we come back in July, it's gonna be a busy schedule, so we're gonna have to really maximize all the points we can. I think at home we've kind of not done the job to the levels that we expect and I think been a little bit unlucky in some aspects. But I think we can always do a bit better."

It's the unofficial halfway point. This weekend versus Real Salt Lake is a chance to capture momentum and then hope it lasts.

"It's the same as it's been in terms of one game at a time," said Knowles. "Yes, there's a break. But beyond that we've got to build through the training in that time. We want to continue each week to get better and we have a whole host of games when we come back. So, I think it's continued improvement, which is what we've wanted every week from this group.