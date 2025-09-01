Banner held at MNUFC game reading "End Gun Violence" carries lineage to other school shootings

A call for change came from soccer fans of the Minnesota United FC game on Saturday.

A group of fans held big hearts bearing two of the Annunciation Church shooting victims' names, alongside a banner that read "End Gun Violence."

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 30: Fans of Minnesota United display a banner that says "End gun violence" during the MLS match between Minnesota United FC and Portland Timbers at Allianz Field on August 30, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Jordan Johnson - Minnesota United FC/MLS via Getty Images



The banner was held during two minutes of silence at the beginning of the team's match against the Portland Timbers. The only noise during that time was coming from the game itself. That silence was followed by singing, as the crowd collectively sang, "You Are My Sunshine."

"That is one of the longest moments of silence we've ever held at Allianz [Field]," Daniel Ditmanson said.

"Our message is that we want to see some action, so that we can see change," Nick Moore added.

Moore and Ditmanson are members of the Minnesota Dark Clouds, which is the largest and longest-standing soccer supporters group in Minnesota. The Dark Clouds helped coordinate this tribute to the shooting victims, but they didn't work alone.

"Unfortunately, we are the fifth supporters' culture that has deployed this banner throughout MLS," Ditmanson said.

The orange "End Gun Violence" banner was first made by an Austin, Texas, soccer support group after the 2022 school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The banner has since passed to other soccer communities dealing with similar tragedies, including Nashville and Louisville.

"It's the ability to lean on people who are capable of holding the support, and then if and when the time comes, we be that for someone else," said Ditmanson.

Every soccer support group signs the back of the banner. Minneapolis has now been added to the list.

"It's not something we want to be a part of...it shouldn't exist in the first place, right?" Moore said.

Minnesota Dark Clouds plan to give the banner back to Austin FC fans when they play each other later this month. They hope the banner never needs to go to another community.