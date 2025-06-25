Minnesota United's Dayne St. Claire, Michael Boxall named to all-star team

The Minnesota United announced Wednesday that two of their players — Dayne St. Claire and Michael Boxall — were named to the all-star team.

It was just another day at practice for Boxall. Until he got some news, brought by kids from a non-profit he's involved with: "Boxy" is an all-star.

"I wasn't expecting it," said Boxall. "I saw them before training. Seen them a lot of times over the years. And then when they unveiled the sign, that was pretty cool. Pretty special."

At 36 years old, this is a first for Boxall, 14 years after his first MLS game.

"I've never been disappointed when I haven't made it," said Boxall. "So, I think making it doesn't really ring like the opposite of that. Me being there, it feels more like a team award."

"To be able to do it day in and day out for 15 years and have the lack of injuries is pretty remarkable," said United midfielder Wil Trapp.

Boxall, a New Zealand native, joined the United in 2017. He has the most appearances of any Loons player in the MLS era.

"This year he's gone on to another level in what is a really important time for him," said United manager Eric Ramsay. "He's staring down the barrel of a World Cup. He's a really important part of a team that's competing at the top end of the table."

An uncharacteristic emotional moment, celebrating with family, for the always stoic defender. Boxall embraced his wife and two kids on the training field after learning the news.

"Just unexpected," he said. "Everything I do it for my kids. So, seeing them happy for me is pretty cool."