Minnesota Twins to upgrade wiffle ball field at Annunciation Catholic School

Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, site of last year's deadly mass shooting, will be getting upgrades to their wiffle ball field thanks to the Minnesota Twins.

Jimmy Dunn, the school's director of outreach and community life, says the improvements are needed.

"It is our gym class, it's every day during the school year, it's wiffle ball tournaments. It's time for a little bit of love," Dunn said.

WCCO

The Twins honored Annunciation families at a pre-game ceremony Sunday.

The school has received global support since a shooter opened fire inside its adjoined church during mass on Aug. 27, 2025, killing two students and wounding many others.

Annunciation says they'll unveil the renovated field in September.