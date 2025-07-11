Joe Ryan outpitches Paul Skenes as Minnesota Twins beat Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1

Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer, Joe Ryan outpitched Paul Skenes and the Minnesota Twins beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Friday night to hand the Pirates their seventh straight loss.

Ryan (9-4) allowed one run and five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. He threw 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes and has surrendered two runs or fewer in 14 of 18 starts this season. The Twins used five relievers to close it out with Jhoan Duran pitching the ninth for his 15th save in 17 opportunities.

Skenes (4-8) allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts in five innings. He fanned Matt Wallner looking to end the fourth for his 300th career strikeout. He struck out the side in order in the first on 12 pitches. Skenes threw 53 of 78 pitches for strikes and is winless in his last eight starts dating to May 28 despite allowing two runs or fewer in 17 of 20 outings.

Both pitchers had their starts moved up so they would be available to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Spencer Horwitz singled and scored on a two-out double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Byron Buxton beat out a grounder to third leading off the bottom of the inning after Skenes was perfect through three. Larnach hit his 13th homer one out later to put the Twins up 2-1.

Hortwitz singled with one out in the ninth and pinch runner Jac Suwinski stole his fifth base to get in scoring position. Duran struck out both Adam Frazier and Kiner-Falefa swinging to end it.

Key moment

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was helped off the field in the seventh after a collision at second base with the Pirates' Tommie Pham.

Key stat

Skenes is the 17th pitcher in history — and the first Pirate — to reach 300 strikeouts in his first 43 starts.

Up next

The Twins haven't announced a Saturday starter opposite Pirates RHP Mike Burrows (1-2, 3.63 ERA).