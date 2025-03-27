Watch CBS News
Thursday's sunshine, spring temps prompt #Top10WxDay for Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 27, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 27, 2025 03:16

Mostly sunny skies and springlike highs will make Thursday a #Top10WxDay in Minnesota.

The morning will see some residual clouds from a weak system that moved through overnight, but after those clear out, we'll see some sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Friday will be even warmer, with highs potentially reaching the mid-80s in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities likely to hit 70. A frontal boundary will stall over central Minnesota, creating a setup for isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread precipitation arrives on Saturday, with rain the main concern. In central Minnesota, a transition to a wintry mix and eventually snow will begin by evening. 

Cooler and drier air moves in on Sunday, bringing calmer conditions heading into early next week. Expect highs around 40.

