When do the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs play? The schedule so far

For the third year in a row, the Minnesota Timberwolves have moved past the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Despite missing star Anthony Edwards and key contributors Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu, the Wolves dispatched the Denver Nuggets 110-98 in Game 6 to take the series 4-2. Jaden McDaniels was the series standout, scoring a career-high 32 points in the closer while playing the tenacious defense for which he's known.

Next up, Minnesota has a date with MVP candidate and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in round one.

While DiVincenzo is out for the rest of the season, Dosunmu and Edwards could both return during the Spurs series.

The full schedule hasn't yet been released, but here's what we know about when the No. 6-seed Wolves and No. 2-seed Spurs will play. Tickets for the Wolves' home games go on sale at noon on Friday.

Timberwolves-Spurs schedule