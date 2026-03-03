Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earns Western Conference Player of the Week

After a 3-0 week for the Minnesota Timberwolves, superstar Anthony Edwards earned some recognition from the NBA.

The league named Edwards its Western Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 23 through Sunday. Edwards averaged 28.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the three games.

On the season, Edwards is averaging 29.5 points per game — third in the league behind Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If he maintains that mark for the full season, it will be the highest of his career.

As of Tuesday morning, the Wolves sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 38-23 record.

This is the third time Edwards has won the award. Only Kevin Garnett (15) and Karl-Anthony Towns (7) have won it more in Wolves history.

Earlier this season, Edwards earned his fourth straight All-Star designation and was named MVP of the All-Star Game.