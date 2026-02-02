Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards named to 4th consecutive All-Star roster

For the fourth straight season, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star.

The NBA announced on Sunday that Edwards is one of the Western Conference's All-Star reserves.

Edwards is averaging 29.4 points a game, which would mark a career-high if he keeps it up all season and is third-best in the league this season. He's shooting 40.9% from three, scored a career-high 55 points on Jan. 17 and became the third-youngest player in NBA history to hit 10,000 points on Jan. 8.

Only Kevin Garnett (10) has more All-Star appearances in Wolves history.

As of Monday, the Wolves hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. After a five-game losing streak earlier this month, they've course-corrected and won their last four.