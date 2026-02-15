Anthony Edwards claims MVP award, leads Stars to tourney win in an entertaining NBA All-Star Game

Anthony Edwards won the Most Valuable Player award while leading his "Stars" team past their fellow Americans on the "Stripes" team 47-21 to win the final of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star claimed his first All-Star MVP award with a tying 3-pointer in the first round-robin game followed by eight points in the final, which was the only chapter without a dramatic late finish in this mini-tournament comprising the main event of All-Star weekend at the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome.

USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards reacts after scoring during the NBA All-Star basketball game against USA Stripes Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. Mark J. Terrill / AP

The NBA's fourth format in four years matched two teams of American All-Stars against a team representing the World, hoping to stoke nationalistic passion from players and fans during an Olympic year.

The slightly older Stripes had beaten the slightly younger Stars on De'Aaron Fox's 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second 12-minute, round-robin game. But Edwards led the Stars to victory in the rematch with the Stripes, who appeared to run out of gas while playing in their third straight mini-game.

"We chose to compete today, and we came out on top," Edwards said. "I ain't going to lie, Wemby set the tone. He came out and played hard, and we had to follow that."

Indeed, Victor Wembanyama effectively challenged his fellow All-Stars to take this game seriously, and they largely appeared to do it. Despite going 0-2, Wembanyama led the World team in scoring in both games with 14 points in the opener and 19 in the third game.

Along with the late-game theatrics, the event generally appeared to be played at a higher level of competitiveness than most All-Star Games in recent years, suggesting the league might have finally cracked the code on the long-standing question of how to make this midseason showcase more entertaining.

"It was a pretty good display of basketball," Wembanyama said. "Better than last year, in my opinion. It was fun. … I think being honest with ourselves is good. It's a game we love, it's a game I personally cherish, so being competitive is the least I can do."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver thanked the All-Stars for playing hard when he presented the championship trophy to the Stars.

Kawhi Leonard thrilled his home crowd with a 31-point barrage for the Stripes in the final round-robin game, but he managed just one point in the final. Tyrese Maxey led the Stars with nine points in the clincher.

Scottie Barnes won the opening 12-minute game for the Stars with a game-ending 3-pointer in overtime, beating the World 37-36 after Edwards forced OT.

After Fox's dagger in the second game, Leonard utterly dominated the third game before hitting a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in the Stripes' 48-45 victory.

The World team was loaded with talent, but NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic both sat out its second game, likely to preserve the health of two superstars who have struggled with injury in the past month.

John Tesh took the court with his band before the game for a live rendition of "Roundball Rock," the iconic 1990s theme song of "NBA on NBC," to mark the league's return to the network this season. That network partnership is also the reason the All-Star Game was an afternoon affair on the West Coast, because NBC airs the Winter Olympics at night.

The Intuit Dome crowd included former President Barack Obama, who received a standing ovation pregame.

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Team USA Stars and Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Team USA Stars celebrate after Barnes' game-winning basket against Team World during the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

First Game

Edwards scored 13 points and forced overtime on a 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left in regulation to begin the mini-tourney.

Edwards hit a 14-footer to begin the first-to-five-points overtime period. Wembanyama made a 3-pointer, but Raptors star Barnes ended it by draining his only shot of the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 10 points, but Norman Powell — a born-and-raised Californian who represents Jamaica internationally — missed a potential winning shot for the World at the regulation buzzer.

NBA scoring leader Doncic played the first 5:05 for the World in the opening game before sitting down. The Lakers superstar hadn't played since Feb. 5 due to a hamstring strain, but he was determined to play after receiving his sixth All-Star nod.

LeBron James of Team USA Stripes drives past Karl-Anthony Town of Team World in the third game of the 75th NBA All-Star game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Sunday February 15, 2026. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Second Game

Donovan Mitchell took a pass under the net from LeBron James and kicked it out to Fox on the perimeter for the winner.

Jaylen Brown led the Stripes with 11 points, and James scored eight to begin his record 21st All-Star appearance.

Edwards and Cade Cunningham scored 11 points apiece for the Stars.

"Old heads 1-0," James said with a laugh. "We've got a lot of guys that have played a lot of basketball, so no matter what's going on, we know how to keep our composure and execute."

A few hours beforehand, the top scorer in NBA history said the game's presence in the Los Angeles area meant "nothing, because this is not our building. This is a road game."

Indeed, the Clippers fans in Intuit Dome booed James and Doncic whenever they touched the ball in the first two games.

Kawhi Leonard of team USA Stripes Drives to the basket against Team World in the third game of the 75th NBA All-Star game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Sunday February 15, 2026. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Third Game

Leonard thrilled his home crowd with a dynamic effort, going 11 of 13 and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. The seven-time All-Star made his first seven shots with five 3-pointers amid raucous cheers from the extra-steep supporters' section called The Wall behind one basket at this futuristic 18-month-old arena.

He was unstoppable despite a reasonable defensive effort from the World team led by Wembanyama, who scored 19 points before missing a tying 3-pointer attempt at the buzzer.

James put the Stripes ahead with 31 seconds left on a putback dunk, but Wembanyama hit two free throws to tie it before Leonard called game.

Jokic and Doncic didn't play, leaving the World with just seven players.

Up next

The All-Star weekend stays out West in February 2027 when Phoenix hosts for the fourth time.