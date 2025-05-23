Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earns All-NBA Second Team honors for second straight season

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, marking the second straight season he's been named to the prestigious list of top players.

The league announced the All-NBA teams Friday evening.

Edwards is the fourth player in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA team multiple times, according to the team. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett earned the honor eight times, and former Wolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Love each received all-league recognition twice.

This season, Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points, 54. rebounds and 4.5 assists. He scored a total of 2,177 points, according to the team.

Friday's announcement comes one day after the league named center Rudy Gobert to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team, the eighth time in his career he's earned All-Defensive honors. Gobert made the First Team seven previous times.

The Wolves are trailing 2-0 in the Western Conference finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder after a 118-103 loss Thursday night. Edwards scored 32 in the loss.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The NBA's Most Valuable Player and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team. Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams made the Third Team.