Pack your ice chisel, ice picks and life jacket when hitting the lake this winter, first responders urge

'Tis the season for the annual thin ice warnings in Minnesota.

"Obviously with Thanksgiving, all our kids are going to be off on vacation this weekend so this is a great time to remind our parents by the end of today, we will have some ice in the metro area," said Commander Mike Servatka, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol Unit.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been an average of three deaths per year in the state over the past five years.

Servatka would like that number to be zero, and he has some tips if you decide to venture onto the ice this season.

"Wear your [personal floatation device] if you're walking out there. Bring an ice chisel. You got to check that ice level as you're walking out there. Get a couple pair of ice picks that have like nails in them. If you fall through, you can just grab your ice picks and pull yourself out," Servatka said.

We found a pair of ice picks at Joe's Sporting Goods in Little Canada for less than $10. Also, let people know if you're going on the ice.

"It's five to six minutes before we get there, it's another couple minutes to get our equipment deployed to come out and rescue. That's a long time to be in the water when it's 30 degrees," he said.

Servatka suggests a minimum of 4 inches of ice before walking on it, and 12 to 15 inches before driving a vehicle out there. He also warns not to go after your pets if they fall through.

"We will help you rescue your pets. We don't want you going on the ice and being another victim," he said.

Although this thin ice warning may sound basic, it still happens every year: someone falls through.

"We're hearty Minnesotans, we like to get on that ice to start skating and fishing and doing what we do in Minnesota. But let it set up. Let it get cold enough, let that ice develop and then we can have that fun," he said.

Servatka says he hopes to never have to respond to these types of calls, but wants everyone to know they are prepared to save lives.