Minnesota Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson announces retirement

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Supreme Court Justice G. Barry Anderson announced Thursday he is retiring after nearly two decades serving the state's highest court.

Anderson said in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz that his last day will be May 10, after conducting attorney admission ceremonies at the capitol.

At the ceremonies, Anderson will deliver the remarks on behalf of the court.

Anderson thanked former Gov. Arne Carlson for appointing him to the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 1998 and former Gov. Tim Pawntley for appointing him to the state's Supreme Court in 2004.

"I have the greatest admiration for my colleagues on the Minnesota Supreme Court; the deliberative work of the court in making difficult decisions is both rewarding and challenging," Anderson said.

Walz thanked Anderson for his work and congratulated him on his retirement.

"Justice Anderson has worked tirelessly to uphold the integrity and fairness of our justice system," Walz said. "He is leaving the court stronger because of his commitment to the rule of law and the institution itself. As one of Minnesota's longest serving justices, his legacy and work on the Supreme Court will endure for generations to come."