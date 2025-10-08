Minnesota State trooper pleads guilty to producing, distributing child pornography

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

Jeremy Plonski, 30, has been in custody since May, when he was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice. He faced two counts each of producing child pornography and distributing child pornography, and pleaded guilty to one count of each charge. As part of the plea deal, the other counts will be dropped.

He also faces charges in state court for a felony count of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14.

A criminal complaint filed in Scott County says agents with the FBI found a video of Plonski interacting sexually with a minor. Plonski then admitted to sending "four or five" videos of him sexually assaulting the girl over a social media app in 2022.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was hired in 2022. When he was charged, the state patrol said an internal affairs investigation was underway and he was placed on leave.

No sentencing date has been scheduled.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website. The Minnesota Department of Health also has resources available here.