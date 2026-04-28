What is the history of the Minnesota state flag?

A symbolic change is bothering some Minnesotans. Now their local leaders are listening; several cities are voting to fly the old state flag instead of the new one.

A flag meant to represent the North Star state has become a proverbial line in the sand. One side has people embracing the new design, the other is upset that it changed to begin with, or at least how the process went down.

While it was a drastic redesign, it wasn't the first.

"(The state flag has) undergone some large and small changes. Probably counting them up about four over the century or so," Bill Convery, the director of research at the Minnesota Historical Society, said.

What we refer to as the old flag wasn't the state's first flag. That came in 1893. It was white on the front but blue on the back. A stylized version of the state seal was in the center. Minnesota was written below, waving red ribbons.

But by the 1950s, its appeal was fading.

"Minnesota legislators realized that people just weren't flying the Minnesota flag in part because it was so large and so heavy that it tore apart in high winds," Convery said, adding that the two layers of silk also made the flag expensive.

That led legislators to vote to redesign the flag in 1957. It went from two layers of silk to one layer of blue fabric. The state seal remained, but with a simpler design, and the red ribbons were removed.

"That flag looked a lot more like what Minnesotans were used to up until the last few years," he said.

There was a small change in 1983; not so much in how the flag looked, but how the image in the seal was interpreted, specifically the Native American riding on horseback.

"The symbology of a native person riding to the west symbolized the removal of native people," said Convery. "The legislature in 1983 voted to not change the orientation of the native on horseback but to change the wording and basically legislate that the native person was riding to the south."

Fast forward to the early 2000s and legislators on both sides of the aisle started proposing bills to change the state flag. The bills became mainly a DFL-led effort after 2006.

The old flag's depiction of Native Americans wasn't the only concern. Flag experts also mocked the design, calling it an S.O.B or "seal on a bedsheet." It was also hard to distinguish from many other state flags that simply put their state seal in the center.

In 2023, the state asked residents to design a new one. More than 2,000 submissions came in featuring all types of Minnesota symbols and colors.

The public sounded off, submitting more than 20,000 comments.

"That was much more public comment than ever happened in 1893, or 1957, or 1983," said Convery.

A state-appointed commission then whittled it down to six choices before choosing the current design.

It features a North Star atop a dark blue background mirroring Minnesota's shape. The remaining light blue represents water, honoring the state's iconic lakes and rivers.

For more details on the symbolism in the current state flag, click here.

To learn more about the history of Minnesota's state flag, click here.