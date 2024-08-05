Minnesota State Fair's new specialty drinks include mustard beer, s'more slushie

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair's new foods list garners the lion's share of attention each year, but there are plenty of unique and intriguing options on the list of new specialty drinks, too.

The fair announced 63 new drinks for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together on Monday. Here are some of the highlights:

Blueberry Pancake Lager: "This fun, breakfast-inspired brew perfectly combines the zing of tart blueberries with a maple sweetness and a smooth malty finish. The playful notes of caramel, brown sugar and blueberry will bring you back to summer mornings at the breakfast table." At Cafe Caribe.

Frozen Spicy Pineapple Margarita: "Spice things up with this frozen cocktail-inspired slushie made with pineapple and tequila flavors, Proper Bartender Habanero Bitters and topped with Tajín seasoning." At Cafe Caribe.

Grilled Pineapple Lager: "Charred to perfection, this lager boasts a caramelized flavor atop its juicy pineapple base." At Mancini's al Fresco.

Iced Tea Lemonade Blonde Ale: " A refreshing cream ale inspired by the legendary Arnold Palmer beverage. This unique brew combines the crispness of a classic cream ale with the zesty tang of lemonade and the classic taste of iced tea. Cheers to embracing the bright side of life with every refreshing gulp." At Coasters.

Mustard Stain IPA: " Inspired by the perfect fair-food condiment, this mustard beer is a full-bodied, hop-forward, Session IPA spiced with mustard seeds. Sit back and enjoy this beer while watching a horse or livestock show." At Aldo's Burgers, Sabino's Pizza Pies, Snack House and Swine & Spuds

Piña Ciderlada: "A blend of freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with pineapple juice and coconut cream. Garnished with a pineapple and cherry skewer." At Giggles' Campfire Grill.

S'more Than A Feeling Slushie: "Combining the flavors of the traditional campfire treat, this drink gives notes of toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate and graham cracker crunch. Flavors are fused together into a frozen seltzer-based slushie for a refreshing sense of nostalgia bringing an outdoor adventure to every sip." At Swine & Spuds.

You can see the full list on the fair's website.

The fair announced its new foods last month, including deep-fried ranch dressing, walking shepherd's pie and more.

Also new this year: two ride at the Midway, the Kraken and the Defender; an app with daily schedules, searchable food and more; and enhanced accessiblity options.

You'll be able to eat, drink and experience all of the new offerings when the fair kicks off on Aug. 22. It runs through Sept. 2.

Organizers have said ticket prices won't increase this year. Getting in the gates will cost $18 for those ages 13-64 and $16 for kids 5-12 and seniors 65 and up, same as last year. Children 4 and under are free.

The fair has also announced its free entertainment lineup, as well as its Grandstand acts, which include Motley Crue, Ludacris and T-Pain and more.

Total attendance for the 2023 fair was 1.8 milion — the sixth-highest on record.