Minnesota State Fair's new foods for 2024 include deep-fried ranch dressing, pickle roll-ups, cotton candy tea

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fair foodies, your favorite day of the year has arrived. The Minnesota State Fair has revealed its new food and drinks for 2024, with dozens of new offerings and six new vendors.

Some highlights include deep-fried ranch dressing from LuLu's Public House, ham and pickle roll-ups on a potato skin from Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken, walking shepherd's pie from O'Gara's and a Swedish ice cream sundae from Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall.

Click here to see the full list.

A few other highlights from the roster this year include:

Loon Lake's Iced Tea Cotton Candy Iced Tea: "Brewed butterfly pea flower tea sweetened with natural flavor and cane sugar. Garnished with a swirl of edible glitter and a rock candy swizzle stick to stir for a color-changing effect."

"Brewed butterfly pea flower tea sweetened with natural flavor and cane sugar. Garnished with a swirl of edible glitter and a rock candy swizzle stick to stir for a color-changing effect." Union Hmong Kitchen's Grilled Purple Sticky Rice: "Purple sticky rice grilled over an open flame until crunchy, then topped with choice of shredded Hmong beef jerky or pickled mushrooms. Garnished with fresh herbs and finished with Union Hmong Kitchen's Krunchy Chili Aioli."

"Purple sticky rice grilled over an open flame until crunchy, then topped with choice of shredded Hmong beef jerky or pickled mushrooms. Garnished with fresh herbs and finished with Union Hmong Kitchen's Krunchy Chili Aioli." The Blue Barn's PB Bacon Cakes: "Thick-cut bacon dipped in pancake batter, griddled and topped with peanut butter whipped cream, grape jelly and banana chips."

"Thick-cut bacon dipped in pancake batter, griddled and topped with peanut butter whipped cream, grape jelly and banana chips." Blue Moon Dine-In Theater's Sweet Corn Cola Float: "Minnesota-made sweet corn cola and sweet corn ice cream in a cup, finished with whipped cream, popping candy and house-made frozen caramel."



You'll be able to sample all of the new fare when the Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off on Aug. 22. It runs through Sept. 2.

Organizers have said ticket prices won't increase this year. Getting in the gates will cost $18 for those ages 13-64 and $16 for kids 5-12 and seniors 65 and up, same as last year. Children 4 and under are free.

The fair has also announced its free entertainment lineup, as well as its Grandstand acts, which include Motley Crue, Ludacris and T-Pain and more.

Total attendance for the 2023 fair was 1.8 milion — the sixth-highest on record.