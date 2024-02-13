Watch CBS News
Mötley Crüe among the first headliners announced for Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

By Cole Premo

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Grammy Award-nominated Mötley Crüe is bringing its brand of '80s hair metal to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced the band as its latest headliner for the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series. Mötley Crüe is  scheduled to perform on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Tickets will start at $77 and will go on sale Friday.

Vince Neil, Nikki Six, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars formed in 1981 what would become one of the most successful metal bands of all time. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "Kickstart My Heart," "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood."

Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue performs at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.  Getty Images

So far, comedian Nate Bargatze and Kidz Bop Live have been confirmed for the Grandstand this summer.  

The fair runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. 

Cole Premo
Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 1:11 PM CST

