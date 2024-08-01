New Minnesota State Fair attractions for 2024 include "The Kraken," new official app, more transportation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair announced Thursday a slew of attractions that will debut this year, including new rides, an app, exhibitions, transportation options and accessibility services.

Two new rides in Midway

Two new rides will be added to the Mighty Midway this year: The Kraken and the Defender. The Kraken is described as an 80-foot tall tower that stretches its limbs up to 147 feet. The pendulum-style ride will swing guests back and forth. The Defender is a fast-action propeller ride with lots of bright lights.

New app



The fair's new app will feature daily schedules, and the ability to search and filter for different foods and vendors. The app replaces the previous web-based filter tool, and users will need to download it from the Apple app store or Google play store.

Accessibility at the fair



The state fair's slate of accessibility services is expanding this year with free access to Aira, an app that provides virtual on-demand visual assistance to guests who are blind or have low vision. Some work at the crop art exhibit will also have audio descriptions.

The Joy Mobile, a one-stop sensory experience, can be found just south of Judson Avenue. It's a quiet space with calming activities and a range of acoustic, visual, tactile and olfactory sensory experiences.

Additionally, the fair will have the KaiBi Family Care Center, a facility that allows caregivers privacy and comfort to feed their children, and adult-size changing tables can be found in the care and assistance headquarters, just south of the West End Market.

Cats and dogs exhibition

A new exhibition, which can be found in the North End Event Center, takes visitors on a sensory and interactive journey of understanding their beloved household pets. It'll address how cats and dogs communicate, understand humans, and how they perceive the world.

Transportation to the fairgrounds

New routes will be available this year to help guests more easily get to the fair.

Free Park and Ride: Guests can park for free and ride a free shuttle starting 8 a.m. every day of the fair. There are 31 lots a short distance from the fairgrounds, and an expanded location at Interstate 35W and County Road C along 2000 Iona Lane in Roseville.

Metro Transit: Two new state fair express bus routes are now available from Maplewood and Maple Grove for all 12 days of the fair.

Two new state fair express bus routes are now available from Maplewood and Maple Grove for all 12 days of the fair. SouthWest Transit: There is now an additional service station in Carver. The other three lots in Chanhassen, Chaska, and Eden Prairie will have bus service every day of the fair except for Labor Day.

2024 design for the Minnesota State Fair

This year's design was created by Samuel Tapia. At its center is a red canna lily, which are planted throughout the fairgrounds. On the perimeter of the design is the SkyGlider and Skyride, two of the fair's aerial attractions, and the background features the Grandstand, Space Tower, horticulture building, creative arts building, and the fair's main gate.

Note: The above video first aired on July 5, 2024.