"All You Can Drink Milk" stand commemorates 70 years at Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair’s All You Can Drink Milk booth celebrates 70 years

The "All You Can Drink Milk" stand at the corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street is celebrating 70 years at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

"It's classic. It's milk. Can't go wrong with it," Luke Ledoux said.

Classic would be the right word. The milk stand has been around since Dwight D. Eisenhower was president.

"The milk stand was actually started in 1955," said stand manager Brittney Arnold. "It started on Machinery Hill and a glass of milk was 10 cents, unlimited and they came in five-gallon cans."

Minnesota State Fair Archives

Seventy years later, they now use 300-gallon totes to feed milk through their lines. For $3, you can get unlimited white or chocolate milk.

Up to 20,000 gallons can be sold during the 12 days of the fair, with as many as 100,000 people stopping by.

It might be hard to believe, but even on hot days, the stand is busy.

"Milk is actually a rehydration drink. It has 13 essential nutrients," Arnold said.

This is the one stop at the fair where there's no crying over spilled milk, because there's more than plenty to go around.

"All we want is for consumers to have a great dairy experience, whether that's milk, ice cream, cheese sticks, yogurt," Arnold said. "We are here. We love consumers and we want everyone to know that the dairy farmers are here for you guys."

Minnesota Dairy Farmers opened the stand back in the day and they still supply everything.