Demonstrators march to Minnesota Capitol in protest of Trump's policies

Protesters rally against President Trump's policies at Minnesota Capitol

Protesters rally against President Trump's policies at Minnesota Capitol

Protesters rally against President Trump's policies at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A protest against President Trump's actions is underway on Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul.

Demonstrators are marching from St. Paul Technical College near Downtown to the State Capitol.

The protest is in solidarity with the 50501 Movement, a nationwide protest against the president's policies and executive orders. The "50501" stands for, "50 States, 50 Protests, One Day."

WCCO

The protesters are advocating for a variety of causes, including immigrant rights, government accountability, and opposition to Project 2025, the conservative movement that aims to reshape the federal government.

The demonstration is scheduled to go on until 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.