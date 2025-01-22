Minnesotans protest at State Capitol as supreme court prepares for hearing over House power dispute

Minnesotans protest at State Capitol ahead of Supreme Court hearing over House dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Thursday marks a turning point in the heated battle for control of the Minnesota House as the state's Supreme Court will hear arguments related to the dispute.

Ahead of the hearing, protesters at the State Capitol shared their disapproval over House Republicans deciding to move forward in the legislative session with a one-seat majority despite one undecided seat.

"You chicken meatball-headed motherf*****," one protestor said.

The protester, who declined to comment, raged at House Republicans over transgender rights Tuesday.

Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville, who took this video, thinks it was pre-planned.

"Because eight hours prior to it taking place, they were actively promoting it. The representative was actively promoting it on Twitter," Hudson said. "The participant's in it are known associates of Representative Finke."

Representative Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, responded Wednesday saying, "I didn't participate or direct the protest action at the Capitol."

Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, denounced the actions of disrupting meetings — calling it counterproductive.

At issue for Thursday's hearing is what constitutes a quorum — or the minimum number of lawmakers required to conduct any chamber business. Both parties are at odds over the definition, which is described in the state's constitution as "a majority of each house" of the Legislature.

Learn more about Thursday's hearing here.