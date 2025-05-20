WCCO investigates what happened after a petition was filed using Minnesota's red flag law

Minnesota's red flag law is designed to take guns out of the hands of people in a moment of crisis. In year one, 138 petitions were filed for people who wanted to die by suicide or hurt someone else.

What happened after a judge approved or denied a petition?

"It matters to me because it's going to save lives," DFL Rep. Ethan Cha said.

Cha knows what it's like to worry about a relative and to step in to remove a gun. He supported the state's red flag law. In its first year, judges approved more than 90% of the extreme risk protection order petitions, lasting for 14 days, up to a year.

"Looking at the data, you know, I see that it's being effective, right? It's giving a stop measure for these moments," Cha said.

What happened after someone raised a red flag?

According to court records, 20 people were charged with a crime following the petition. In the cases we can see, none involved a gun.

There were traffic offenses and failing to display a license number on a boat. Two charges were related to why the petition was filed. Someone violated an order for protection. Another involved threats of violence at a dentist's office. That person was also civilly committed.

Sue Abderholden, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Minnesota, is invested in the outcomes.

"Just because someone had an interaction, you know, with law enforcement over that gun doesn't mean that they go on to do other things. And so, it was an effective intervention," Abderholden said. "I think for the people who are committed, that tells us that they really, perhaps didn't have insight into their illness. They weren't willing to go to treatment voluntarily, but clearly, they needed to access treatment."

WCCO discovered 10 people had a civil commitment ordered following the petition.

"I think that's 10 cases that we could have saved multiple lives, right? It's just not the individual, but you know also the domino effects, right? If this person had access to firearms, what else could have happened," Cha said.

There are gaps with the data. We only know what happened when there's been contact with the court.

For instance, NAMI says more people may have voluntarily gotten help, but health privacy laws prevent us from learning about it. They would like to see that happen more often than more civil commitments.

So far, 92 petitions have been filed in 2025.

Police say if you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

Click here to learn more about the law and how to file a petition.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.