Northern Minnesota community sees 34 inches of snow. See the latest totals in your area

Minnesotans got a brief taste of spring over the weekend, but the relief didn't last long, as a snowstorm pummeled parts of the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

The highest snow totals were reported up north. Grand Marais saw 15.6 inches, Two Harbors saw 18 inches and Hovland saw 34 inches by midnight, according to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

The snow moved in steadily Wednesday, causing a mess during the evening commute. By 8:30 p.m., there were 132 vehicle crashes across the state and another 109 cars off the roads, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Most of the snow in the Twin Cities concentrated around the south and west metro. The National Weather Service says Chanhassen saw 6.5 inches and St. Louis Park saw 4.5 inches of accumulation. Coon Rapids in the north metro saw 1.4 inches.

According to WCCO's Weather Watcher Network, 7.5 inches fell in Edina, 6.5 inches fell in Mound and 6.3 fell in Excelsior. Owatonna saw 2.5 inches and Lino Lakes saw just half an inch.

The snow prompted dozens of schools across the state to close or delay classes Thursday.

Some lingering light flurries will taper off through the day, but another system is expected to move through in the evening. This storm is focused on southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, but should miss most of the metro.