Minnesota session 2023: A look back at bills that have pased

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's governor and DFL lawmakers have been applauding themselves this session.

University of Minnesota professor Larry Jacobs, who has been studying the Minnesota legislature for decades says "there is almost no part of Minnesota life that is not going to be affected" by this session's legislation.

"From the environment to education, business and abortion, social issues. It is just a sweeping legislation," he said.

Republicans, on the other hand, are crying foul, saying the bills have passed without their input and cooperation, and that DFL lawmakers will pay come election day.

"I think there is certainly an opportunity for Republicans to capitalize on some of the overreach by the DFL. There is just so much being done here," said Jacobs.

One of the first laws passed was the PRO Act, establishing a "fundamental right" to an abortion into law and codifying protections for contraception, fertility treatments, and other reproductive care. It made Minnesota one of the first states in the country to strengthen abortion access in a post-Roe America.

Walz in February signed the CROWN Act, protecting Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair. Not long after, he signed a bill that set new climate goals for the state, requiring utilities offer customers 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

In March, Walz signed a bill that will allow residents to get a driver's license no matter their immigration status. It was a policy that was 20 years in the making for supporters, who argue that it will improve public safety and allow people without legal status to continue contributing to the state's economy.

All K-12 students will have access to free breakfast and lunch now that Walz signed the universal school meals bill, and Walz signed a bill cracking down on catalytic converter theft, which has skyrocketed by over 400% nationally since 2019.

In late April, Walz signed three bills designed to make Minnesota a safe haven for LGBTQ people and people seeking abortions.

Two of the bills - the "Trans Refuge" and "Reproductive Freedom Defense Act" - prohibit enforcing out-of-state subpoenas, arrest warrants and extradition requests for people from other states who come to Minnesota for care that is legal in the state. For the third bill, more than a dozen Republicans joined Democrats in supporting a ban on the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ people, which seeks to change their sexual orientation.

Walz also signed bills implementing automatic voter registration and restoring felon voting rights.

Several bills are still being finalized, including legalizing cannabis and paid family leave.

Minnesota House members will face voters in 2024, and the Minnesota Senate won't be up for reelection until 2026.