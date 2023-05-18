Could Minnesota's finalized cannabis bill come up for a vote by end of week?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Key negotiators earlier this week reached a deal on a bill to legalize recreational cannabis - and it could come up for a final vote by the end of the week.

In fact, one of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, on Thursday posted a tweet that has gotten some attention.

"Feels like a good day to wear a green tie to work," he said.

WCCO has reached out to Stephenson for clarification.

Negotiators from the House and Senate reached the final deal on the bill on Tuesday. The legislation is the culmination of 30 committees, hours of testimony and several changes to the bill over the course of this legislative session.

The final deal will legalize weed for recreational use, but also allow for new state-licensed businesses that will grow, manufacture and sell at retail dispensaries marijuana products.

Co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, says when the compromise bill gets to the floor, it's an up-or-down vote. No further amendments can be added.

The end of the session is Monday, but lawmakers have indicated that they'd like to finish work by the end of the week.

