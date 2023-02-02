Watch CBS News
CROWN Act signed into Minnesota law, targeting hair-based discrimination

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State law now protects Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair.

Gov. Tim Walz announced he signed the CROWN Act Wednesday, which is aimed at making sure Black Minnesotans can wear their hair naturally without fear they will be considered "unprofessional" or faced with other forms of discrimination.

The DFL-led Minnesota Senate approved the bill last week by a vote of 45-19. The House first passed it in 2020, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. The House passed it again last year.

At least 14 other states have passed similar laws. 

