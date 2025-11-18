Minnesota Senate returns to full strength with Holmstrom, Hemmingsen-Jaeger sworn in

The Minnesota Senate chamber returned to full strength on Tuesday after two new members took the oath of office, restoring the Democrats' slim one-seat majority for the first time in months.

DFL Sen. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger and GOP Sen. Michael Holmstrom Jr. were sworn in during a brief ceremony in the chamber surrounded by family, friends and some Senate colleagues. Both of them won special elections two weeks ago.

Hemmingsen-Jaeger replaces former Sen. Nicole Mitchell, a Democrat who resigned following a burglary conviction this summer, to represent Woodbury and parts of Maplewood in District 47. Holmstrom fills the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson this summer.

"The opportunity to serve the people of Senate District 29 and all of the people of Minnesota in this chamber is a privilege few have known," said Holmstrom. "I accept this responsibility with humility and determination."

Hemmingsen-Jaeger, who previously served in the Minnesota House before she resigned for her new office, is the 34th vote for the Senate DFL to deliver the caucus its majority. She told reporters she wants to continue to focus on health care issues, child care, affordability and climate change.

Lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol in February for the 2026 session.

"I'm very excited. It's been a whirlwind summer and fall, but very excited to be a part of this caucus and restore the majority and really represent the people of south Maplewood and Woodbury," she said.

The two special elections for the new senators marked the fifth and sixth for open seats in the Legislature this year, which matches a record set in 1994, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Hemmingsen-Jaeger and St. Paul mayor-elect Kaohly Her's resignations from the Minnesota House will trigger two more special elections in late January ahead of session, with special primaries scheduled for next month if necessary, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.

The vacancies give Republicans a likely temporary two-seat advantage in what was a tied chamber.